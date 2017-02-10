Schalk Burger's Dad Underpays His Workers

Schalk Burger Senior, father of Springbok rugby player Schalk Burger, has been accused of unfair labour practices for underpaying his workers.

The Daily Voice received a voice recording in which Burger Snr told his workers he will pay them "as he sees fit". His wine estate in Wellington was subsequently visited by the Department of Labour this week.

According to the Voice, Burger allegedly only pays his workers for the amount of grapes they pick and not the hours worked. The paper said it had seen a payroll sheet showing that workers are paid R3.75 per crate of grapes they pick.

The labour department told Daily Voice this was in contravention of national policy. Minimum wage for farmworkers is R641,31 per week or R128 for a nine-hour-day, the paper said. Allegedly, Burger paid six workers between R42 and R94 last week.

Burger told Daily Voice the recording was illegal.

"You are welcome to come to the farm for an interview with [accountant] Maryann Fourie regarding the payment for production," he told the paper.

"I do not work with the labourers, their production or targets which are determined by other personnel according to all WIETA [Wine and Agricultural Ethical Trading Association] principles," he added.