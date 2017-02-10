This Is One Of Our Favourite Ways To Enjoy Cabbage and Meat In One Pot

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Lamb and cabbage bredie recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: approximately 2½ hours

Ingredients:

60ml sunflower oil

1kg stewing lamb, cubed

2 onions, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sticks celery, sliced

5ml ground cumin

5 whole allspice

about 500ml prepared beef stock

½ cabbage, sliced

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

rice and chutney, to serve

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Cook the meat over medium to high heat until browned, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the onions, garlic, celery and spices and stir well. Cook for about 10 minutes until the ingredients have softened.

4. Add half the stock. Cover with the lid and simmer slowly for 1 hour. Add more stock as needed.

5. Place the cabbage in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave to stand for 10 minutes, then drain.

6. Add the cabbage, potatoes and remaining stock to the saucepan. Cover and simmer for 1 hour or until all the ingredients are tender. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with rice and chutney.