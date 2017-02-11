Remember What Happened Last Time Adele Performed At The Grammys?

The 59th annual Grammy Awards has pretty much turned into an awards show edition of "Divas Live" with expected performances from Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and, yes, even Adele.

The British singer, who is nominated for five awards this year, is set to grace the Grammy stage for the fourth time in her career with a song from her latest record-breaking album "25."

But before we get too excited, let's take a look back at her last Grammys performance, which left something to be desired. The usually flawless Adele faltered a bit on stage due to some technical difficulties, resulting in one of her most memorable performances yet ... and not in a good way.

It started off well enough with the singer stunning in a floor-length sparkly red gown.

Then something went wrong, as she sounded increasingly out of tune.

She recovered by the end of the song, but her defeated expression said it all.

Later that night, Adele took to Twitter to explain why the performance sounded off, revealing that the "piano mics fell on to the piano strings."

But the Grammy winner didn't seem too fazed by the ordeal and shared that she planned to end the night with the best friend anyone could ever ask for: an In-N-Out burger.

Watch her full performance below.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.