Trevor Noah Raked In The Awards At The NAACP Image Awards

South African comedian Trevor Noah bagged two awards at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards on Friday night.

Trevor won in the categories Outstanding Literary Work -- Debut Author and Outstanding Literary Work -- Biography/ Autobiography.

"Such an honour to receive two NAACP Image Awards for my book "Born A Crime". Thank you to every single person who has shared in my story," Trevor wrote on Facebook following the ceremony.

The NAACP Image Awards handed out 47 of its 56 trophies during a non-televised gala dinner in Pasadena.

The final nine winners including Entertainer of the Year will be unveiled on Saturday night during a two-hour show airing on TV One and hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The NAACP Image Awards is presented by the American National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People to honour outstanding people of colour in film, television, music, and literature.

Other winners on the night included Viola Davis (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Laurence Fishburne (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and Regina King (Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie).

Beyoncé won three awards in the music category for Best Female Artist, Best Music Video and Best Album, Deadline reported. -- TheJuice