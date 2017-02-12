All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Alert: Justin Bieber Is Back On Instagram And Shirtless

    This is not a drill.

    12/02/2017 07:46 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    It appears our social-media-related prayers have finally been answered: Justin Bieber is back on Instagram at last.

    After taking a lengthy hiatus from the app, due to the negative comments surrounding his past relationship with Sofia Richie, he's back to posting shirtless selfies galore. Hallelujah!

    SOO MUCH CONTENT

    A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    And if that wasn't already glorious enough, we spy a few studio photos in the mix. Could the Biebz be working on new music?

    We sure hope so.

    MORE: Arts And Entertainment Entertainment Justin Bieber