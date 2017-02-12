Alert: Justin Bieber Is Back On Instagram And Shirtless

It appears our social-media-related prayers have finally been answered: Justin Bieber is back on Instagram at last.

After taking a lengthy hiatus from the app, due to the negative comments surrounding his past relationship with Sofia Richie, he's back to posting shirtless selfies galore. Hallelujah!

SOO MUCH CONTENT A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

And if that wasn't already glorious enough, we spy a few studio photos in the mix. Could the Biebz be working on new music?

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

We sure hope so.