Alert: Justin Bieber Is Back On Instagram And Shirtless

It appears our social-media-related prayers have finally been answered: Justin Bieber is back on Instagram at last.
After taking a lengthy hiatus from the app, due to the negative comments surrounding his past relationship with Sofia Richie, he's back to posting shirtless selfies galore. Hallelujah!
And if that wasn't already glorious enough, we spy a few studio photos in the mix. Could the Biebz be working on new music?
We sure hope so.
