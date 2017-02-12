This Car Is Apparently Abandoned But You Don't Want It

It's the Kia you don't want because it comes with a massive parking bill, but the owner doesn't seem likely to claim it anytime soon.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that a small Kia hatchback car, worth about R100 000, had run up a parking bill of about R175,000 at Durban's King Shaka International Airport as it's been in the long-term parking lot there for more than 2 000 days.

The newspaper said the car was registered to Johannesburg businessman Robin Patrick Knowles, 58, but that the Airports Company of South Africa said it had been unable to trace him.

The newspaper reported that two former business colleagues of Knowles hadn't seen him in years; the newspaper couldn't find him either.