This New TV Show Is A Car Smash And That's Deliberate

A new drama called "Ingozi" starts on SABC1 tonight, aimed at encouraging road safety.

"The drama tells the story of how one eventful night on the road, tears the lives of three different families from three different backgrounds apart," said the show's notes on SABC1.

The synopsis for the show is as follows:

"Zikhona has just been elected student body president. She decides to go home and surprise her long-suffering mother with the good news just as Sizwe finally decides to embrace his new career as a taxi driver in all its forms. They both put road safety first. But will it be enough to keep them safe and see them returning home to their loved ones? On the other side of town, Dali and a few of his close buddies have been drinking. They have a few girls from campus with them. One of them in particular, has clearly caught Dali's eye. He's determined to hook up with her that night. But when the booze runs out, this seems unlikely to happen. But Dali thinks fast and instantly becomes the hero of the night. His decision sets three lives and three families on a collision course."

The case includes Jet Novuka, Xolile Tshabalala, Mmabatho Mogomotsi, Lunathi Mampofu, Senzo Radebe, Wiseman Mncube, Nkanyiso Mchunu and Malobane Mbatha.

"Ingozi" starts tonight at 7.30 p.m.