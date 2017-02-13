Let The Cheese Roll With This Biltong Bread Wheel

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Cheese and biltong bread wheel recipe

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus rising

Baking time: 45 minutes

Oven temperature: 190°C

Ingredients:

1kg ready-made bread dough

30ml olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

50g thinly sliced beef biltong

250ml grated Cheddar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Instructions:

1. Put the dough in a large bowl. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside to rise until doubled in size.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the onion for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

3. Roll out half the dough to form a 22cm circle. Place it on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

4. Scatter the onion mixture, biltong and ¾ of the cheese over the dough, leaving a gap around the edge. Brush the edge with the beaten egg.

5. Roll out the remaining dough to form a 22cm circle. Place it on top of the filling and press down the edges to seal.

6. Mark the centre of the circle with a small bowl.

7. Use a sharp knife to cut the dough into wedges from the edge inwards to the marked circle. You should have 10 to 12 wedges.

8. Carefully pick up a wedge and twist it over. Repeat with the remaining wedges. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

9. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 45 minutes or until golden and cooked through.