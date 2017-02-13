All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    If You've Ever Had A Crush, You'll Get These 29 Memes and Gifs

    So basically, everyone will get these. *Le sigh* 😍

    14/02/2017 05:18 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago

    It was nerve-wracking enough when you were a 6-year-old sending a note to your crush with the words, "Will you be my boyfriend?" on it (the appropriate response: a tick in one of three checkboxes - "Yes", "No" or "Maybe") but it doesn't get any easier with age.

    Nowadays you're struggling with whether to play it cool, wait for your crush to approach you, slide into their DMs or just hope they'll find you on Tinder and swipe right. Whatever the method, the wait for your crush to evolve into a relationship is often long and miserable.

    These memes perfectly describe some of the awkward, hilarious and sad parts of crushing.

    • 1. When you see your crush with someone else and all hope is lost.
      Twitter
    • 2. When seeing your crush makes you go a little crazy.
      Twitter
    • 3. When your friend makes it obvious your crush just walked by.
      Twitter
    • 4. When your crush is into you too.
      Twitter
    • 5. When your crush doesn't even see you.
      Twitter
    • 6. When speaking to your crush makes you sleep well at night.
      Twitter
    • 6. When you're single AF but your crush doesn't care.
      Twitter
    • 8. When your former crush looks good and you just can't handle it.
      Twitter
    • 9. When you finally get with your crush but the chemistry fails.
      Twitter
    • 10. When you had your bricks ready for your crush's girlfriend but they're happy.
      Twitter
    • 11. When your crush wants to be your weekend special.
      Twitter
    • 12. When your friend's crush is into you 👀
      Twitter
    • 13. When you meet your crush but it's bad timing. 😫
      Twitter
    • 14. When crushes have left a bitter taste in your mouth.
      Twitter
    • 15. When you're confused about whether your crush is into you or not.
      Twitter
    • 16. When your crush has fast fingers.
      Twitter
    • 17. When your crush forgets your birthday.
      Twitter
    • 18. When your crush is into a song and you know you don't know it.
      Twitter
    • 19. When your girl crush wants to be your friend.
      Twitter
    • 20. When the thirst is real and you can't hide it.
      Twitter
    • 21. When your crush finally SEES you!
      Twitter
    • 22. When your crush has the wrong idea about you.
      Twitter
    • 23. When you find yourself in the acquaintance zone and you had no idea it existed.
      Twitter
    • 24. When your crush is so into your friend he wants your help. 😒
      Twitter
    • 25. When you 'ended' things because he has a girlfriend but it didn't matter.
      Twitter
    • 26. When you throw yourself into the friendzone by mistake.
      Twitter
    • 27. When you dream of chats with your crush but have no idea when you'll see them again.
      Twitter
    • 28. When your crush doesn't respond to your DM quickly enough.
      Twitter
    • 29. When someone else is crushing on your crush and it's not the first time.
      Twitter

    February is the month of love. At the Huffington Post South Africa, we take a look at how South Africans are finding and holding on to love. Author Shubnum Khan tells us about how cross-border romances are made or broken, tech journalist Nafisa Akabor looks at how social media replaced your meet-cute and lifestyle editor Sarah Koopman has some advice on how to get away from that tired old dinner-and-a-movie setup. Find them all and more here.

