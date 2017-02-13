If You've Ever Had A Crush, You'll Get These 29 Memes and Gifs

It was nerve-wracking enough when you were a 6-year-old sending a note to your crush with the words, "Will you be my boyfriend?" on it (the appropriate response: a tick in one of three checkboxes - "Yes", "No" or "Maybe") but it doesn't get any easier with age.
Nowadays you're struggling with whether to play it cool, wait for your crush to approach you, slide into their DMs or just hope they'll find you on Tinder and swipe right. Whatever the method, the wait for your crush to evolve into a relationship is often long and miserable.
These memes perfectly describe some of the awkward, hilarious and sad parts of crushing.
-
1. When you see your crush with someone else and all hope is lost.
When you see your crush on another guys #PostYourQueen post and it's too much to bear with 💔 pic.twitter.com/yv8biqmTIX
-
2. When seeing your crush makes you go a little crazy.
Every time I bump into my crush I literally lose my senses. Tall African brother has be all the way fuzzled in the brain pic.twitter.com/aWIXgIdsI3
-
3. When your friend makes it obvious your crush just walked by.
That one friend who makes it obvious when your crush passes by 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NCoB0OzpCc— Lloyd Itu (@McLloyd_Clinton) February 10, 2017
-
4. When your crush is into you too.
When the crush is mutual.. pic.twitter.com/d1QdkxnXe0— Paledi Mothapo (@Paledian) February 10, 2017
-
5. When your crush doesn't even see you.
All of my Twitter crushes want other guys...not me.— Grown-Up Gambino (@C_Mbadu) February 9, 2017
All. Of. Them. pic.twitter.com/enUrdPnc8l
-
6. When speaking to your crush makes you sleep well at night.
This is how I will sleep tonight after receiving a text from my crush. pic.twitter.com/3MJh0B2Iuf— Thato Koma (@Thato_serotho) February 9, 2017
-
6. When you're single AF but your crush doesn't care.
When your crush complains about being single on social media and does not even recognise you pic.twitter.com/EvRgAcRDDJ— Call me X !!!!!!! (@KAGISO_X6) February 9, 2017
-
8. When your former crush looks good and you just can't handle it.
My ex crush looks so good these days and he's in all my classes pic.twitter.com/VQmD9ZjP1g— sebete sa lekgoa (@AnswerTheWalls) February 9, 2017
-
9. When you finally get with your crush but the chemistry fails.
Imagine having a crush on someone your whole life and they tune out to be the worst sex ever guys. pic.twitter.com/h5vPMJZk2I— Ndumi.Gcwensa ♡ (@NdumiOfZar) February 8, 2017
-
10. When you had your bricks ready for your crush's girlfriend but they're happy.
My crush and his girl are happy😭😭😭😭😔 pic.twitter.com/VAIlI07kDL— Thando♧ (@SphakamsileMas1) February 8, 2017
-
11. When your crush wants to be your weekend special.
My crush just asked if I'm free this weekend pic.twitter.com/yo5GLNHdk2— Anathi (@Anathi_Xoxo) February 8, 2017
-
12. When your friend's crush is into you 👀
when the guy your friend is crushing on actually has a crush on you 😨 pic.twitter.com/07FLlx0CKR— kat. (@__tlego) February 8, 2017
-
13. When you meet your crush but it's bad timing. 😫
Butterflies will come out "@lukas_nampala: Never meet your crush if you have a running stomach ������ #Crush101" pic.twitter.com/v47CsNAA4o— Pepper (@RichMnguniSA) February 7, 2017
-
14. When crushes have left a bitter taste in your mouth.
Crushes are stupid. Don't have a crush. pic.twitter.com/ccVU2Fju76— Nets. ❤ (@misslegoale) February 7, 2017
-
15. When you're confused about whether your crush is into you or not.
#SignsYouveBeenBewitched when you not sure if your crush likes you or not 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0zXE3EURQ5— Ngok'Amandadupont🇿 (@22riri4thandeka) February 7, 2017
-
16. When your crush has fast fingers.
My crush and fast replies. Tshini pic.twitter.com/3DvnIdpQft— Anathi (@Anathi_Xoxo) February 7, 2017
-
17. When your crush forgets your birthday.
Hehbethuna. Crush yam didn't wish me happy birthday 😢😢😢. I'm clearly crush less now pic.twitter.com/Rzm3wKPWNI— Sis' Pretty (@Seesh07) February 7, 2017
-
18. When your crush is into a song and you know you don't know it.
Wow I don't know this song my crush is talking about but y'all kno I'm about to act like I do pic.twitter.com/rIgQiSqplT— space kitty 🚀 (@iviwe_mnguni) February 6, 2017
-
19. When your girl crush wants to be your friend.
When my girl crush wants to be friends with me😍😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/23azDF4r3p— MissDavhie (@Cooty_Davhie) February 6, 2017
-
20. When the thirst is real and you can't hide it.
Dear Crush pic.twitter.com/OhET6QaqyQ— HAPPINESS NHLAPO (@HappinessNhlapo) February 6, 2017
-
21. When your crush finally SEES you!
When your crush acknowledges your presence 😊🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/8VxzFdwJNy— Unkel Chubbz☔️ (@Setshaba__) February 6, 2017
-
22. When your crush has the wrong idea about you.
My crush thinks I'm Jozi's Hugh Hefner pic.twitter.com/Twfj6NMBfT— Panache Boi (@djmzu) February 6, 2017
-
23. When you find yourself in the acquaintance zone and you had no idea it existed.
When you find out your 3 year long crush likes your best friend and sees you as "an acquaintance" pic.twitter.com/52B1ZvyhpG— erika (@maseratibieber) February 6, 2017
-
24. When your crush is so into your friend he wants your help. 😒
Hahaha I'd block him rha! RT @McMelane_: when your crush asks you to hook them up with your friend. pic.twitter.com/HNam5epYyR— Khanyisile Joyi (@joyikhanyisile) February 5, 2017
-
25. When you 'ended' things because he has a girlfriend but it didn't matter.
Last year I had a crush and we used to flirt lowkey, then I heard he had a girlfriend and cock blocked myself. Kanti he's poly. pic.twitter.com/VfG4qu2E47— Gryffinwhore (@Neo_url) February 5, 2017
-
26. When you throw yourself into the friendzone by mistake.
Never call your crush 'chomi'— nathi fani (@nathi_fani) February 4, 2017
Look. I panicked and it just slipped out. pic.twitter.com/l7NtEgpD9W
-
27. When you dream of chats with your crush but have no idea when you'll see them again.
Just wanna see my crush and listen to him speak. Qha ndizophinda ndimbone phi pic.twitter.com/X38vMsjBQf— Anathi (@Anathi_Xoxo) February 4, 2017
-
28. When your crush doesn't respond to your DM quickly enough.
Send my crush a DM 30 seconds ago and he hasn't responded. I'm going through the most panics pic.twitter.com/fLfjQiYXNk— Mochelo Mackson (@Mack_BirlT) February 3, 2017
-
29. When someone else is crushing on your crush and it's not the first time.
You guys have a nasty habit of crushing on my crush. How original. pic.twitter.com/9UZe8d01ix— Lord Voldemort (@Ntshalie) February 11, 2017
