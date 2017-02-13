If You've Ever Had A Crush, You'll Get These 29 Memes and Gifs

It was nerve-wracking enough when you were a 6-year-old sending a note to your crush with the words, "Will you be my boyfriend?" on it (the appropriate response: a tick in one of three checkboxes - "Yes", "No" or "Maybe") but it doesn't get any easier with age.

Nowadays you're struggling with whether to play it cool, wait for your crush to approach you, slide into their DMs or just hope they'll find you on Tinder and swipe right. Whatever the method, the wait for your crush to evolve into a relationship is often long and miserable.

These memes perfectly describe some of the awkward, hilarious and sad parts of crushing.

