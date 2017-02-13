Minister of Home Affairs Is Strict On Undocumented Immigrants But Warns Against Vigilantism

About 10 houses were burnt down by angry mobs in Rosettenville at the weekend. Residents said the targets were houses used for selling drugs and as brothels; some also linked those problems to immigrants. In response, a government delegation including Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. They visited Rosettenville, and also neighbouring areas such as Hillbrow, Yeoville, Mayfair which have similar problems.

While Gigaba said that migration laws should be enforced, he also emphasised that residents should not take the law into their own hands.