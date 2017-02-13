All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Minister of Home Affairs Is Strict On Undocumented Immigrants But Warns Against Vigilantism

    Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba conducted a walkabout in Johannesburg. The delegation went to areas where undocumented immigrants live and visited dilapidated buildings.

    13/02/2017 19:15 SAST | Updated 22 minutes ago

    About 10 houses were burnt down by angry mobs in Rosettenville at the weekend. Residents said the targets were houses used for selling drugs and as brothels; some also linked those problems to immigrants. In response, a government delegation including Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. They visited Rosettenville, and also neighbouring areas such as Hillbrow, Yeoville, Mayfair which have similar problems.

    While Gigaba said that migration laws should be enforced, he also emphasised that residents should not take the law into their own hands.

    Gallo Images / Beeld / Lisa Hnatowicz
    A boy runs past a damaged building in Rossettenville during clashes between residents on February 12, 2017 in Johannesburg. At least 12 houses were torched in the area during a weekend of violence after police raided the area last week. Residents claim the burned houses are used as drug dens and brothels.

    MORE: Immigration Malusi Gigaba Migrants News Protests Rosettenville Video Walkabout