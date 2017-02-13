Parliament Asks For Report On Media Treatment At Sona

Security personnel remove Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP out of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) (Esa Alexander Gallo Images/ The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete has called on journalists to submit reports detailing their experiences of covering the 2017 State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the restrictions they encountered.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Monday said in a response to its call on Parliament's political and administrative leadership to reconsider and review the securitisation at Parliament, Mbete has requested a report into the incidents that took place.

"Ms Baleka Mbete has requested us to formally submit a report documenting the adverse experiences journalists went through on the evening of 9 February. Please send through to admin@sanef.org.za short reports and any documentary evidence (photographs, videos, audio etc) that you may have that attest to the obstruction you faced in performing your duties at Parliament during the SONA," the organisation said.

Sanef on Saturday expressed concern over the security crackdown on the day. News24 reported that some journalists were prevented from doing their jobs as events unfolded, including during the dramatic ejection of parliamentarians.

Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis said civilian clothed police officials prevented camera persons and journalists from freely moving through parliamentary corridors. Riot police blocked off a road that journalists needed to use to return to their offices and makeshift studios, ignoring their shouts to be let through.

She said there was a heavy presence of the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency.

"We are clearly seeing an increase in security since 2015, and seeing it get worse and worse every year."