That Phonecall: Trump And Zuma Talk

U.S. President Donald Trump telephoned President Jacob Zuma on Monday evening, said the South African Presidency.

There were "telephonic discussions", said the Presidency in a brief series of tweets.

"President Zuma congratulated President Trump on his election as the 45th President of the United States of America, and the two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries."

Later the Presidency confirmed the call in a short statement.

"The two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries. There are six hundred US companies in South Africa and strong trade relations between the two countries," said the statement.

"The two Presidents also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent."

Earlier on Monday, the Presidency confirmed that the telephone call was booked and would go ahead.

News24 reported that Trump also held a "telephonic meeting" with Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari on Monday at about 3.45 p.m. Nigerian time (about 2.45 p.m. SA time).

Trump has telephoned various other heads of state in recent weeks, including a call on January 28 to Russian President Vladimir Putin and a call on to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, when Trump famously cut the call short by putting the phone down on Turnbull.