The Iron Duke Will Ring The Changes After Orlando Pirates' Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Weekend

Orlando Pirates will have a new coach next week Monday, announced club chairperson Irvin Khoza during a special press conference on Monday morning.

This follows the club's biggest historical loss at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, and fan violence that stopped the game for more than hour.

Pirates fans stormed the field and began fights with Sundowns fans, towards the end of the PSL match as their side slumped to a humiliating 6-0 defeat.

A police nyala has entered the field. This is total pandemonium pic.twitter.com/qlDiRQ8iVi — Nkareng Matshe (@Nkareng) February 11, 2017

Khoza condemned the violence, and promised that the club would fully cooperate with any investigations launched by the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He has also promised to meet with the technical team, saying that the violence, whilst condemnable, was understandable following such a calamitous result.

The short-lived tenure of Augusto Palacios is now over, in spite of the interim coach (and head of development) turning up on Sunday for a recovery session with the players. However, he seemed to realise that it was over for him, telling Sowetan he expected to be fired.

"I'm hurting badly," the said. "I could not even go out of my house, but I had to go to training [on Sunday] to do recovery with the players.

CONFIRMED:15 people injured,13 taken to hospital and 2 treated on the scene following acts of hooliganism at Loftus in Sundowns/Pirates game — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) February 13, 2017

"Those who didn't play also had a training match. But I will continue my duties until I'm told to stop by management.

"I have been at this club for 22 years, and if the chairman comes to me and says he has found a coach, fine, I will step aside."

Orlando Pirates fans thought it was going to be that easy against #Sundowns huh... at #loftus nogal pic.twitter.com/0zUi6MsirQ — TallMan Mohola (@Tbix_SA) February 11, 2017

Pirates now sit 10th on the Premier Soccer League table, with only four points keeping them out of the relegation scrap.

This is the second crushing humiliation that the Buccaneers have suffered this season. They were destroyed 6-1 by Supersport United in November last year, prompting the immediate resignation of Muhsin Ertuğral.