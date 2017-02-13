All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Trump asks to speak to Jacob Zuma

    Answer that phone!

    13/02/2017 15:15 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    • News24
    REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President Jacob Zuma.

    The Presidency said in a Twitter post that the conversation is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.

    It will be the the first time the two presidents speak since Trump was inaugurated in January.

    Zuma sent a congratulatory message to Trump after he won elections in November and said he looked forward to building on the relations that exist between the countries, including promoting peace and security, especially on the African continent.

    It is still unclear if Trump's administration would prioritise US-Africa relations.

    News24

