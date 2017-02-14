Questions Raised Over ANC Member's Links To NGO Implicated In Esidimeni Deaths

Former Tshwane Member of Mayoral Committee for sports, recreation, arts and culture Nozipho Tyobeka Makeke has been named as having ties with one of the non-governmental organisations where 94 mentally ill patients died in Gauteng.

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom posted on Facebook that a police major general, along with Makeke-Tyobeka, were linked to Rebafenyi Mental Health. He said Makeke-Tyobeka was listed as a committee member of institution. Bloom said he pointed out last year November that the Rebafenyi facility in Hennops River was contravening municipal by-laws.

"This was according to a report by the Tshwane Health and Social Development Department which investigated the NGO after complaints received by DA Councillor Kingsley Wakelin that people living there were jumping the fences and disturbing the neighborhood. The Health Ombudsman found that neither of the two Rebafenyi facilities were operating with legal licenses and the patients have since been transferred elsewhere," he said.

EWN reported that mentally ill patients died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities into the care of non-governmental organisations across Gauteng, without their families being notified.

This was after the termination of the contract between the Gauteng health department and Life Esidimeni, a Life Healthcare group subsidiary.

Bloom said it was shocking that a senior ANC Councillor and a police general are involved with an NGO with unlicensed premises in which one patient died, possibly from neglect. He called for an investigation into the cash flows involved.

"There should be an investigation into the money flows and who personally benefited at all the NGOs where Esidimeni patients were placed. Criminal charges should be pursued in cases where money was diverted into private pockets while patients were neglected and their lives placed at risk," he said.

The African National Congress Tshwane caucus has accused Bloom of political grandstanding with his post. Spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said it was unfortunate that Bloom is trying to gain political mileage through others' pain.

Makhubela said Makeke was involved with the NGO long before its expansion into the mental health programmes and that she was a volunteer who did not receive any form of remuneration.

Makhubela defended Makeke-Tyobeka's involvement with the organisation, and said ANC members held various positions in society, and this was no different with the NGO.

"The African National Congress as a leader of society, expects all its members to participate in the life of communities they are part of. A majority of our members are social activists and not career politicians and are part of NGOs, Community Police Forums (CPFs), School Governing Body (SGBs), boards and public forums that seek to advance the National Democratic Revolution in a quest to build a united, non-sexist, non-racist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. It is for those reasons that Councillor Nozipho Tyobeka Makeke is a non-executive member of Rebafenyi NGO," he said.

Makhubela said she was not involved in the day-to-day running of the NGO, and was only involved in the NGO's programme where it focused on abused women and children.