If Parliament Fails To Discipline President Zuma, It Renders The Constitutional Court 'Useless', Says EFF's Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party is going to ask the Constitutional Court to compel Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to discipline President Jacob Zuma. This is because Parliament didn't take any action against Zuma after the Concourt found in March 2016 that Zuma had breached his constitutional obligations and violated his oath of office over the matter of state payments for his private Nkandla home.

"So we are now taking the matter to court to have Baleka compelled by court to discipline Zuma," said Malema on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

"Because the Constitutional Court was not going to say to us, discipline Zuma or remove Zuma. They just said to us, he has done wrong things. What happens next is for Parliament to institute impeachment process or disciplinary action to take further the decision of the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court can't say, this person acted unconstitutionally and it ends there and nothing happens. If you allow Parliament to continue, as if nothing happened from the Constitutional Court, you are rendering the Constitutional Court useless. You are doing exactly what they were doing with the Public Protector's remedial action. It can't be business as usual," said Malema.

"We want the court to compel Baleka to take disciplinary action, because the court said to Parliament: 'You failed as well, when you were supposed to protect the Office of the Public Protector yourselves, and make sure the president has complied with the remedial action of the Public Protector. You didn't do that.'

"So we want Parliament compelled by the court to institute impeachment or a disciplinary action. Zuma must come before a committee and answer: why did he lie to Parliament that he's got a bond when he knew very well that he doesn't have a bond? Zuma must come and answer that question."