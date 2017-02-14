Live: Debate On The State Of The Nation Address

13:59

The EFF Wants The ConCourt To Force Parliament To Discipline Zuma

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be heading to the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to institute disciplinary measures against President Jacob Zuma. Party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday told reporters in Johannesburg that the organisation wanted the court to force Speaker Baleka Mbete's hand in implementing court judgments.

13:58

A Parliament Defiled, Assaulted And Violated: Why We Should Be Worried

Parliament has been defiled, assaulted and violated. And now it has to host the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that President Jacob Zuma delivered last week. "Yes, we should be worried about the functioning of the legislature," says political analyst Ralph Mathekga. "Robust debate in the legislature is good and necessary, but surely there must be a line which we must not cross?"

13:53

The full speaker's list for this afternoon's proceedings:

13:52

There is no doubt that security is much tighter than in the past. The National Assembly was kept off-limits until a few minutes ago. There are more than the usual number of police around the hallways and what seems to be a number of the so-called "white shirts" around.

13:51

Parliament was thrown into disarray last week when Zuma was prevented to address the House for more than 75 minutes. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were eventually thrown out.

13:50

Good afternoon from the press gallery in the National Assembly. The debate on President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address will start at 14:00

