Malema: We Will Remember The Beatings When We Negotiate Coalitions In 2019

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the ANC will be reminded of the brutal attacks endured in Parliament after the 2019 elections when coalitions will be needed to gain control of provinces.

Party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday told reporters during a press conference in Johannesburg that the African National Congress (ANC) would loose Gauteng province.

"Someone was saying this EFF strategy is tired. This is the same strategy that removed the ANC in Johannesburg and Tshwane. The ANC is going to lose Gauteng and they must blame Zuma. They must know that in 2019, the EFF will remember those beatings in Parliament the same way we did in Johannesburg and Tshwane," he said.

Members of the EFF were forcefully removed from Parliament during the State of the Nation Address. Malema said the violence that his party members have had to endure have not gone unnoticed and those actions would come back to haunt the ANC after the national elections.

Malema said it was the same methodology used when the EFF decided who they sided with following the 2016 municipal elections. The EFF voted with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay to unseat the ANC.

"We will remember those days every time we constitute a government. [ANC provincial chairperson Paul] Mashatile must know in 2019 those videos will be played again and he must tell us if he was in that position, what would he do. Gauteng is gone," said Malema.

He said the ANC will return from the polls heavily bruised if the party retains Zuma. Malema added that their fight was for the protection of the Constitution and they would continue to take on Zuma until he is removed from office. He further stated that they would be approaching the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to take disciplinary action against Zuma.

"Let them keep Zuma until 2019. Let them have Zuma campaign for them. People will remember that they kept a crook. Those who are not happy with us will thank us later. We are fighting for the protection of the constitution. We will fight corruption using all the available means," he said.