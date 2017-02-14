Rosettenville Police Are Going To Investigate Whether Children Used In Prostitution Rings Had Not been Trafficked.

Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange has appealed to residents of Rosettenville to report police corruption to her.

De Lange was speaking on talk radio show, Radio 702 on Tuesday morning.

At least 16 houses were torched over the weekend, according to The Star. This followed complaints by community members that drug dens and brothels were being run in the neighbourhood.

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and Gauteng MEC for safety and security, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited Rosettenville on Monday.

Gigaba said a "holistic" approach to the problem was needed, The Star reported. He said his department would investigate whether children used in prostitution rings had not been trafficked.

On Tuesday, De Lange responded to complaints that the police were corrupt, and were in cahoots with criminals in the area.

She said the police could do little unless community members reported corrupt police.

But her remarks were greeted with scepticism on social media because De Lange herself is facing fraud charges.

The charges were laid by a policeman whose wife was allegedly killed by policemen last year. While internal disciplinary proceedings resulted in the suspension of some of the policemen involved, none have been criminal tried.

The policeman complained that De Lange had suspended the black police officers involved but had allowed a white policemen to stay in his job.