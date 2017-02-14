South Africans Are Still Afraid, Particularly Of Home Burglaries And Violent Crime.

They're still the first people most South Africans call when they're victims of crime: the South African Police Service.

Burglars most often break in by smashing the doors.

Whites are more afraid of using public transport than blacks.

Most South Africans believe that property crimes are committed by people wanting money for drugs.

Most thieves, robbers and violent criminals are probably from your own neighbourhood.

This is what the Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) Victims of Crime Survey (VOCS) reveals. The Statistician-General, Dr Pali Lehohla released the annual results of the VOCS 2015/16 on Tuesday, providing information on crime trends and households' perceptions about safety and law enforcement.

This is the good news: home invasions and housebreakings are down, from 931 000 (about 7 percent of households surveyed in 2010 to 807 000 (about 6 percent) in 2015/16; theft of personal property also saw a steady decline from 889 000 (about 3 percent of households) in 2011 to 712 000 (about 2 percent) in 2015/16.

This is the bad news: South Africans feel that violent and property crime is increasing so much that most households don't feel safe to walk alone in parks or allow their children to play freely in their neighbourhoods.

Housebreaking, burglary, street and home robberies, and murder are still the most feared crimes.

"It appears that the fear is driven by experience rather than the severity of the crime. Housebreaking/burglary and home robbery being perceived as the most common crimes are also the most feared, even more than the serious crimes of murder and assault," said the survey.

This is some of what the survey found: