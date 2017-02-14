The EFF Will Be Boycotting The Sona Debate

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they would not be taking part in the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona), which is scheduled to happen later on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said that debating President Jacob Zuma's Sona, which took place last week Wednesday, is "a waste of time".

The EFF is boycotting the debate, saying they do not believe in the legitimacy of the president to hold office.

Malema said: "Two things are required to be president; you must be faithful to the Republic and you must obey the Constitution".

Malema said that the EFF wants the court to compel Speaker of the National Assembly Baleke Mbete to take disciplinary action against Zuma. He also said that she did not do her job in protecting the EFF during Sona, when EFF parliamentarians were violently kicked out of the house.

Malema said that he has asked the Independent Police Investigate Directorate (Ipid) to probe if the police were involved in the parliamentary brawl.

Parliament denied that police were in the National Assembly on February 9, but the Sunday Times reported that they were there, disguised as the "white shirts" parliamentary security.