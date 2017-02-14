These Celebs Have Us Catching All The V-Day Feelings

Yes, we know, Valentine's Day is the commercialisation of love — but really, what's wrong with a day that celebrates one of the best feelings in the world? Even if all the red-and-white fanfare is a bit much for you, these local celebs have got us all saying a collective "aww" as they take to their Instagram feeds to wish their loved ones a happy Valentine's Day.
Newlyweds DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Maphumulo are spending their first VDay together after the wedding last month.
South Africa's favourite power couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson, have been #couplegoals for years and this month graced the cover of Destiny Magazine talking about what has gone into making their marriage work.
Funny woman Tumi Morake paid tribute to her two Valentines — podcast co-host Mabale Moloi and husband Mpho Osei-Tutu.
Actress and presenter Bonnie Mbuli posted a selfie with her Valentine from the top of Lion's Head, proving that couples that workout together, stay together.
Family man Riky Rick paid a heartfelt tribute to partner Bianca Naidoo, saying: "You are my pillar. The one person I can always call on when my spirit needs lifting. My Best Friend. I LOVE YOU."
"I thank God for bringing you into my life. For teaching me what it feels like to LOVE and to be Loved. The JOY you bring into my life gives me the strength to keep going. THANK YOU for our beautiful home and most importantly our beautiful children. Life together has not always been picture perfect but Lord knows I wouldn't have it any other way. You are my pillar. The one person I can always call on when my spirit needs lifting. My Best Friend. I LOVE YOU. ❤️ 📸: @tkmogotsi #Love #happyvalentinesday #FamilyFirst #FamilyValues #Motivation #StayShining