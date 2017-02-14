These Celebs Have Us Catching All The V-Day Feelings

Yes, we know, Valentine's Day is the commercialisation of love — but really, what's wrong with a day that celebrates one of the best feelings in the world? Even if all the red-and-white fanfare is a bit much for you, these local celebs have got us all saying a collective "aww" as they take to their Instagram feeds to wish their loved ones a happy Valentine's Day.

Newlyweds DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Maphumulo are spending their first VDay together after the wedding last month.

❤️ A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Happy Valentine's Day💋 #simplylive #simplylove #simplylove #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭 A post shared by Enhle Mbali Maphumulo (@enhlembali_) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:40am PST

South Africa's favourite power couple, Connie and Shona Ferguson, have been #couplegoals for years and this month graced the cover of Destiny Magazine talking about what has gone into making their marriage work.

The #LOVE in his eyes😍❤ #Blessed2BeLovedByHim #Mokapelo #MyValentine 📸@Zunophotography A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:41am PST

Funny woman Tumi Morake paid tribute to her two Valentines — podcast co-host Mabale Moloi and husband Mpho Osei-Tutu.

Happy Valentine's day my radio bae @mabalemoloi 😆 #sippingtea #cliffcentral Remember to catch the podcast on cliffcentral.com A post shared by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Happy social media Valentine's day to my official BAE @mphooseitutu #babydaddy #hubby #myday1 All protocol observed. A post shared by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:41am PST

Actress and presenter Bonnie Mbuli posted a selfie with her Valentine from the top of Lion's Head, proving that couples that workout together, stay together.

You,my best part of everyday ,You're my valentines treat 😘😍#happyValentine'sDay A post shared by Bonnie Mbuli (@officialbonbizzle) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:51pm PST

Family man Riky Rick paid a heartfelt tribute to partner Bianca Naidoo, saying: "You are my pillar. The one person I can always call on when my spirit needs lifting. My Best Friend. I LOVE YOU."