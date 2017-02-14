Tropical Storm Dineo Will Become A Cyclone And Affect Parts Of Mpumalanga And Limpopo

Tropical Storm Dineo over the Mozambique Channel, as of 8am on 14 February 2017.

The tropical weather system forming over the Mozambique Channel is expected to hit landfall at Inhambane early on Wednesday, and proceed westward, bringing heavy rainfall to Mozambique, and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) La Reunion announced that the system, now named Tropical Storm Dineo, is expected to reach cyclone stage (winds of up to 118-165km/h) early on Wednesday.

The affected areas in South Africa will experience the heavy rain from Thursday, according to the SA Weather Service.

"Over the South Africa [on Tuesday], scattered thundershowers are expected to develop mainly this afternoon over the central, south-eastern and eastern parts with heavier showers possible over the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal," the weather service said.