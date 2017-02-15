A Healthy Meal That's Tasty With Pap and Vegetables

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Pap with herb-roasted vegetables recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

PAP

250ml water

500ml mealie meal

VEGETABLES

50ml olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 yellow pepper, seeded and cut into small cubes

4 baby marrows, cut into small cubes

10ml dried mixed Italian herbs

handful of baby tomatoes

Instructions:

1. PAP Bring the water to the boil in a saucepan. Add all the mealie meal and stir well. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring with a fork every few minutes to make a crumbly texture.

2. VEGETABLES Place all the ingredients except the tomato in a roasting tin. Stir well. Roast in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

3. Remove the roasting tin from the oven and add the tomatoes. Stir well. Return to the oven and roast for a further 10 minutes or until everything is tender.

4. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper and serve spooned over the pap.