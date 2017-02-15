Blake Lively Threw A Galentine's Day Party That Would Make Leslie Knope Proud

Anna Webber via Getty Images Gals only.

What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year.

Blake Lively took a page out of Leslie Knope's book and helped throw a massive party on Monday during New York Fashion Week in honor of her best girlfriends. In fact, the bash was almost identical in spirit to the yearly celebration held by the beloved "Parks and Recreation" character, except for the unfortunate absence of frittatas.

"Right now, more than ever, it's so great that women are coming together and supporting each other and building each other up," she told E! News at the event. "I got a little too involved. I said, 'I don't really just want to show up. I sort of want to plan it.' It's a lot more fun to plan a party when it's not on your dime. I changed the party a bit."

...2 hours til THIS party @lorealmakeup Thank you for the best 9 to 5 out there.And thank you to all the hardworking people who made this party happen! Planning this event with you -FORWOMEN- has been such a ball A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

Featuring stations where guests could decorate cookies and make friendship bracelets, the party hosted by L'Oréal Paris was all about bringing women together. The "Shallows" actress said her favorite touch was a wall that encouraged partygoers to finish the sentence: "I am worth [blank]."

"This is the first time in my lifetime where I have been aware of a women's worth being questioned. I know it happens all the time everywhere, but I never felt it," Lively told E! News. "It's made me so much more aware and empathetic to the challenges that women face always, because I've been really fortunate. I think it's just so important that we come together and build each other up — and that we remind women of their value. It's really beautiful to see women come together. It's something I've never seen."

Lively was one of many women in Hollywood who marched the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration to stand up for women's rights. Among the thousands who turned up to march in New York City, Lively somehow found her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star Amber Tamblyn in the crowd.

As for Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' Valentine's Day plans, the actress suggested nothing had been decided since the party had required most of her attention.

"Hopefully we're not still here — that would be a problem. Very bad!" she said at the event. "We haven't really planned anything yet."

Oh, we're sure he'll think of something.