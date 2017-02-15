Chris Evans Wrecks KKK Leader Who Goes After His Exes, Again

David Duke, give it up already.

The white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader continues to harass actor Chris Evans and continues to lose. This time, he attempted to hatefully shame Evans by suggesting that he "hates the women of his people" ― by which he presumably means white, gentile women ― by posting photos of the actor with ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate and rumored girlfriend Naomi Harris.

Why does Chris Evans, who plays the Jewish inspired super hero, Captain America, hate the women of his people so much? #WhiteGenocide pic.twitter.com/nGjlf42wkG — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 12, 2017

Obviously, Evans was having none of it.

I don't hate them. That's YOUR method. I love. Try it. It's stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it's in you under the anger and fear https://t.co/RGnH4rrblq — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 13, 2017

This is not the first time Evans has quashed Duke's bigoted nonsense. Last week, the "Avengers" star took Duke to task after he celebrated the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

When Duke attempted to squabble, Evans fought back with cold, hard facts.

Typical dumb actor - if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

We can't let hatred be the loudest voice. https://t.co/bqRPRXo453 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

He doesn't mess around.