Chris Evans Wrecks KKK Leader Who Goes After His Exes, Again

David Duke, give it up already.
The white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader continues to harass actor Chris Evans and continues to lose. This time, he attempted to hatefully shame Evans by suggesting that he "hates the women of his people" ― by which he presumably means white, gentile women ― by posting photos of the actor with ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate and rumored girlfriend Naomi Harris.
Obviously, Evans was having none of it.
This is not the first time Evans has quashed Duke's bigoted nonsense. Last week, the "Avengers" star took Duke to task after he celebrated the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
When Duke attempted to squabble, Evans fought back with cold, hard facts.
He doesn't mess around.