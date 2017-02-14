Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday evening to thank Emily Ratajkowski for defending her from a journalist who blatantly slut-shamed her.

Earlier in the day, after attending the Altuzarra show during New York Fashion Week, the 25-year-old "Gone Girl" actress said she was seated next to a male journalist from the New York Times who told her "Melania is a hooker."

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

And although Melania has been a controversial figure throughout Donald Trump's presidency, her being devalued based on her gender and her work as a model just didn't sit well with EmRata.

"Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming," the brunette beauty said. "I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should."

Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017





As pointed out by Teen Vogue, the reporter was likely referencing the rumours started by the Daily Mail that Melania operated a modelling agency that doubled as an escort service. (Trump has since refiled a $150 million libel suit against the British publication.)

On Twitter, Emily praised Teen Vogue writer Brittney McNamara for noting Melania's "sexuality has nothing to do with her execution of office" and the reporter's comments were a "gender-based attack."





Ratajkowski is an advocate for female empowerment and has spoken openly many times before about women having the right to choose when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies.

And Melania isn't the first woman Emily has stood up for. After getting slammed for taking a naked mirror selfie, Em stood in solidarity with Kim Kardashian.

However sexual our bodies may be, we need to hve the freedom as women to choose whn & how we express our sexuality. pic.twitter.com/1KK0MtXRuv — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 30, 2016





In response to Emily's claims, the New York Times released a statement claiming the journalist in question does not cover politics for the paper.

"At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumour regarding Melania Trump," spokesperson Eileen Murphy told USA Today. "The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse."

Shortly after, Melania took to her FLOTUS Twitter account to thank Ratajkowski for standing up and speaking out for her.

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017





"Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady," Trump tweeted.

As Ratajkowski has noted before, women are more than just their bodies, and they shouldn't be shamed for them.

Bravo, Emily!