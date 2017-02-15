He may be hot-headed in Parli, but hard-hat-wearing Juju has a soft side too

By now, EFF leader Julius Malema has become synonymous with his red overall, hard hat and never-back-down attitude in Parliament. But when he's not calling out Jacob Zuma and the ANC, or being kicked out of the National Assembly, Malema has a softer side that he shares on his Instagram account. On Valentine's Day, Malema joined local celebs in dedicating the day to his significant other and posted a simple, touching tribute to his wife, Mantwa Matlala, calling her his "love".

For the love of love, my valentine ❤😘😍🎁🍾 A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:26am PST

It's not the first time the politician has used his Instagram account to express his love for his wife, wishing her a happy birthday and saying how the family would be "lost souls" without her.

Celebrating Mmago bašimane's birthday, Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life. #TheMalemas 😍😘❤️🎼🎤🎧🍷🍾🎂🎶🎵 A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Who can forget this great post for their second anniversary -- a reminder that the fierce and fearless leader has a playful side too!

We play together😘❤️😍💍#GlenshielBoutiqueHotel A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:53am PST

Malema is also a dad to son, Ratanang, and shares pictures of the 10-year-old who looks just like his father.

Unbroken loyalty and friendship for the past 10 years and nothing will separate us. Friends forever, Daddy's boy... A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Nov 23, 2016 at 2:26pm PST

And it's especially great to know that not even Juju is above a dad joke -- he posted a picture of Ratanang dancing on the beach, with the caption "Juju on that beat". They are lyrics from Zayion McCall and Zay Hilfigerr's catchy track of the same title.

JuJu on that, JuJu on that, JuJu on that beat Now slide, drop🎶🎹🎼🎤🎵🎧🏃🏽🏃🏽 A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:32am PST

It's good to know that even when he's clearly having a stressful time at work he is able to go home to a family that loves him and clearly makes him smile.