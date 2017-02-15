He may be hot-headed in Parli, but hard-hat-wearing Juju has a soft side too

By now, EFF leader Julius Malema has become synonymous with his red overall, hard hat and never-back-down attitude in Parliament. But when he's not calling out Jacob Zuma and the ANC, or being kicked out of the National Assembly, Malema has a softer side that he shares on his Instagram account. On Valentine's Day, Malema joined local celebs in dedicating the day to his significant other and posted a simple, touching tribute to his wife, Mantwa Matlala, calling her his "love".
It's not the first time the politician has used his Instagram account to express his love for his wife, wishing her a happy birthday and saying how the family would be "lost souls" without her.
Who can forget this great post for their second anniversary -- a reminder that the fierce and fearless leader has a playful side too!
Malema is also a dad to son, Ratanang, and shares pictures of the 10-year-old who looks just like his father.
And it's especially great to know that not even Juju is above a dad joke -- he posted a picture of Ratanang dancing on the beach, with the caption "Juju on that beat". They are lyrics from Zayion McCall and Zay Hilfigerr's catchy track of the same title.
It's good to know that even when he's clearly having a stressful time at work he is able to go home to a family that loves him and clearly makes him smile.