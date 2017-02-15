Internet Has A Field Day With Awkward Photo Of Donald Trump And Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.

A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump is becoming a YUGE meme.

On Monday, Trump had his first face-to-face meeting at the White House with Trudeau. The visit was cordial and as you can see from the clip below, the two had a totally normal handshake.

nice smooth shake .. no jerks .. appropriately brief .. professional #TrudeauMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/ACBd7r5WV1 — Robbi MacDougall (@yomydj) February 13, 2017

It was a stark contrast from the oddly aggressive handshake Trump had with Shinzō Abe when the president hosted the Japanese prime minister last week.

Ouch! Trump and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe's EPIC handshake. pic.twitter.com/gtX3mCwii8 — Eddie Du (@Edourdoo) February 11, 2017

Yet, there was a split second before Trump offered his hand to Trudeau and the Canadian PM took it that was captured by Reuters. And its undeniably funny.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House.

Naturally, as soon as the photo made its way to Twitter, users went crazy:

Looks like someone saw that Shinzo Abe gif pic.twitter.com/MUsHfuxspc — Matt Peterson (@mattbpete) February 13, 2017

And thus a meme was born:

We are all Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/vjJlQB8mOf — Cause We're Canadian (@MadelnCanada) February 13, 2017

US President Donald Trump opens meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau by claiming entire Canadian Army could fit in the palm of one hand. pic.twitter.com/Kd5rcY3tCF — Belarus News (Eng.) (@BelarusMiniInfo) February 13, 2017

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

TRUDEAU: yup, that's me, you'e pro-

TRUMP: personally I dont feel they're that small #TrudeauMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/jXOFm5Jbiz — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) February 13, 2017

Justin Trudeau is looking at Trump's hand like he just read the Russian Dossier pic.twitter.com/XGpGF7O7LG — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 13, 2017

Trump's first meeting with Justin Trudeau went about how you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/C1VUaMbMgp — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) February 13, 2017

Not long after the photo was posted on Twitter, it made its way onto Reddit, where it became the subject of a Photoshop Battle.

A Photoshop Battle — or simply PsBattle — is a forum where users on the content-sharing site post edited versions of a photo.

And Trudeau's side-eye got plenty of silly action on Reddit. Here are some of the best:

This new meme is so good, it seems like the games will never end.