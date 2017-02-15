Internet Has A Field Day With Awkward Photo Of Donald Trump And Justin Trudeau

A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump is becoming a YUGE meme.
On Monday, Trump had his first face-to-face meeting at the White House with Trudeau. The visit was cordial and as you can see from the clip below, the two had a totally normal handshake.
It was a stark contrast from the oddly aggressive handshake Trump had with Shinzō Abe when the president hosted the Japanese prime minister last week.
Yet, there was a split second before Trump offered his hand to Trudeau and the Canadian PM took it that was captured by Reuters. And its undeniably funny.
Naturally, as soon as the photo made its way to Twitter, users went crazy:
And thus a meme was born:
Not long after the photo was posted on Twitter, it made its way onto Reddit, where it became the subject of a Photoshop Battle.
A Photoshop Battle — or simply PsBattle — is a forum where users on the content-sharing site post edited versions of a photo.
And Trudeau's side-eye got plenty of silly action on Reddit. Here are some of the best:
This new meme is so good, it seems like the games will never end.