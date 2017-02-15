Investigator O'Sullivan to approach National Prosecuting Authority to avoid being detained again without notice

Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan and his lawyer are set to approach the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in an effort to avoid being detained without being given an opportunity to present himself to the police, as he was on Monday night, according to The Star and the Cape Times.

O'Sullivan was arrested on Monday night and accused of impersonating an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) officer, extortion and fraud.

An earlier court order, which says the police must give him 48 hours notice to present himself to the police should they intend to detain him, was enforced, and O'Sullivan was released.

Eye Witness News reported on Wednesday that O'Sullivan will seek a contempt order against the police for being in violation of that order.

O'Sullivan's lawyer, Willie Spies, told The Star that the team would ask the NPA to "approach investigations with more dignity and honour".

"We do not have a problem with what they are doing, but it's a different story when they ambush and ill-treat our client," he told The Star.

Spies reportedly reiterated that there was a prior agreement in place with the police.

O'Sullivan's arrest has sparked fears of abuse of power by the police, as he was assisting IPID with an investigation into acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Let's be honest, Paul O'Sullivan is an arsehole, but this does not necessarily mean this is not an abuse of power to protect the corrupt. https://t.co/B53HWYB9wP — Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) February 13, 2017