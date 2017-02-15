All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Joe Jonas Writes The Best Comment On Sophie Turner's Instagram Photo

    15/02/2017 10:12 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago

    By now it's no secret that DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner are an item.

    Well, Jonas, 27, couldn't resist the urge to gush over his bae's recent Instagram photo minutes after it was posted. And who could blame him? Turner, 20, looked gorgeous.

    What a night. @louisvuitton

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    Sophie Turner Instagram

    We couldn't agree more. She absolutely slayed the BAFTA red carpet in her plunging metallic gown on Sunday. And while Jonas was rocking out at the Grammys and couldn't be by her side for the event, she was totally on flying solo.

    Love is certainly in the air with these two.

    MORE: Entertainment Game Of Thrones Joe Jonas Sophie Turner