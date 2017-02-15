Netflix And Chill With Trevor Noah? Yes, Please!

Stand-up comedian, host of "The Daily Show", best-selling author, NAACP award winner and all-round funny guy Trevor Noah is headed home. He moved to New York in 2015 when he replaced Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show" and was due back in South Africa in 2016 to host the MTV Africa Music Awards, but had to cancel the trip after falling ill. Noah has announced his return for 10 and 11 August 2017, where he will perform in a two-night only show at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg -- tickets go on sale on 20 February priced from R300.

ATT: So the Secret is out. @Trevornoah is coming home and for Reeeaal this time 😬😜🙌🏽🎊August = NYC>>>> JHB #TrevorNoahAtTheDome 📣 pic.twitter.com/PAmkx4Teyk — #TrevorNoahAtTheDome (@ComedyCentralAF) February 14, 2017

The show will reportedly feature "all-new material" that will give audiences a glimpse into his life since leaving South African shores and taking up his post on "The Daily Show".

If you can't wait for August to get your fix of our laugh-a-minute export, he'll be ready to come home with you in just a few days. Taking to his Instagram account -- which is now peppered with the who's-who of the U.S entertainment industry -- Noah announced his Netflix special called "Trevor Noah: Afraid Of The Dark".

The exclusive comedy special was filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York City and will be available on Netflix from 21 February. If the daily dose of Noah isn't enough, add this to your Netflix playlist for an extra fix.