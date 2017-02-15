South African Man Killed In War-Ravaged Syria And His Brother Is Still There

A view shows part of the Umayyad mosque as seen from the ancient citadel in Aleppo, Syria, on January 31, 2017.

A South African man is believed to have been killed in war-ravaged Syria while taking part in the fighting that has gripped the country.

Civic activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Wednesday that a relative of the man confirmed his death to him but information was still sketchy at this stage.

A South African has been killed in Syria. He is from Durban. The circumstances are unclear. Unconfirmed reports say he joined a group. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 14, 2017

"A family member confirmed this to me. He left South Africa some time ago with his brother to join a group involved in fighting. They have been fighting for the past 12 days," he said. There was no information available on which group the pair were fighting with in Syria.

Abramjee said the family was refusing to talk about the matter or release his name. He further indicated that he had advised the family to get in touch with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

South African killed in #Syria - This is the latest... pic.twitter.com/uPqHX6weMs — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 14, 2017

Abramjee added that the brother was still engaged in fighting. He called on South Africans not to get involved in wars.

"It is wrong for South Africans to get involved in other people's wars. It's sad to see a young person indoctrinated into fighting in a war. I advised the family to get in touch with Dirco," he said.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela told News24 that he was not aware of any South African killed in Syria.