Black Coffee Announces His Residency In Ibiza, At The Same Time As Martin Garrix

DJ Black Coffee announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he will be in Europe's tropical Island and party district Ibiza, for his residency programme with Hï Ibiza, a new nightclub club located in the heart of Ibiza clubland, Playa d'en Bossa.

As it turns out, Hï Ibiza announced a day before that they would also be hosting world-renowned Dutch DJ Martin Garrix , best known for his 2013 international chart-topper "Animals", as a resident in 2017. Could this possibly mean a collaboration could be on the horizon? We'll have to wait and see!

Ladies and Gentlemen! I'm proud to officially announce my Ibiza residency debut at @hiibizaofficial. Every Saturday from June till September. Ibiza Summers will never be the same!! Info & ticket link in my bio. A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:14am PST

Artist-in-residence programmes invite artists from foreign countries to explore their practice with audiences from another community and to network and experience life in a new location. Such programmes tend to emphasise the importance of meaningful and multi-layered cultural exchange and immersion into another culture. Hï Ibiza, previously known as Space, "aims to unite the highest standards of music and entertainment, bringing world-class music experiences to a club designed with the dancer in mind", according to their website.

Black Coffee's residency will be "every Saturday from June until September".

"Since the start of my career, I've been driven by the desire to share my taste in music and expose the world to the beauty of South African dance music. I believe that Hï Ibiza is the perfect place to do that. I regard Ibiza as the capital of the dance music world and I'm truly honoured to be part of the continuing legacy of the island," he told Mixmag.

Black Coffee's waving of the South African flag is bound to keep us watching his space.