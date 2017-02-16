Ghana's Striker Instructed To Cut His 'Unethical Haircut'

Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan who is recovering from an injury sits on the bench during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017.

Ghana's top goalscorer Asamoah Gyan is one of 46 players who have been found guilty of breaching the United Arab Emirates Football Association's rules on "unethical haircuts".

The players have been sent a letter, and if they don't cut their hair, will face "further action".

It is up to Gulf League referees to decide whether or not a player's haircut breaches UAEFA guidelines.

The BBC reported that some match officials in the United Arab Emirates enforce the rules because they are concerned about children copying the styles.

"Similar guidelines have been enforced in neighbouring countries. In 2012, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his "un-Islamic" hair by the referee before playing for his club side Al Shabab," the BBC said.

Gyan is currently on loan at the Dubai-based Al Ahbi, from the Chinese team Shanghai SIPG.