    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Keeping It Real Scores Anele Mdoda A SAFTA Nomination

    The full list of South Africa's best and brightest film and television stars.

    16/02/2017 14:47 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    We're well into the swing of the annual international award show season and our local stars are set to shine just as brightly here at home. The 2017 Metro FM Music Awards is coming up in Durban on 25 February 2017 and the announcement of the nominees of the 2017 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was made this morning.

    At a breakfast on Thursday in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) made the announcement of the 258 nominees in 89 categories. With the theme "SA has got it, let's celebrate it" event host, actress Nambitha Mpumlwana, named the 2017 SAFTAs nominees from over 400 production companies.

    South African stage, film and television legend Dr John Kani is one of the judges on the 2017 SAFTAs judging panel and spoke at today's panel discussion at the event.

    The ceremony will be held in Sun City from 16 to 18 March 2017 and nominees include Anele Mdoda and Bonnie Mbuli for Best Talk Show Host and Dan Jaques Mouton for his film "Noem My Skollie". We hope to see a red carpet full of local design -- SA's got it and we should definitely be celebrating it!

    Here is a shortened list of this year's nominees:

    TELEVISION

    Best TV Soap/Telenovela

    High Rollers

    Isibaya

    The Road

    Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela

    High Rollers

    Isibaya

    The Road

    Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

    Anthony Coleman - High Rollers

    Justin Strydom - High Rollers

    Siyabonga Thwala – Isibaya

    Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

    Tina Jaxa - Gold Diggers

    Clementine Mosimane - Gold Diggers

    Masasa Mbangeni - Scandal!

    Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

    Mandla Gaduka - Ashes to Ashes

    Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

    Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies

    Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

    Maggie Benedict - Ashes to Ashes

    Nandi Nyembe - Ashes to Ashes

    Linda Sebezo - Sharon Dlamini

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap/Telenovela

    High Rollers

    Isibaya

    Uzalo

    Most Popular TV Soap

    Isibaya

    Zabalaza

    The Road

    Gold Digger

    Isidingo

    Generations, The Legacy

    Uzalo

    Ashes to Ashes

    Rhythm City

    Suidooster

    Getroud met Rugby - Die Sepie

    Ring of Lies

    Greed and Desire

    Binnelanders

    High Rollers

    7de Laan

    Scandal!

    Best TV Drama

    Bloedbroers

    Heist

    Sober Companion

    Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama

    Bloedbroers

    Heist

    Sober Companion

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama

    Die Boekklub

    Fluitens

    JAB

    Best Actor - TV Drama

    Neels van Jaarsveld - Bloedbroers

    Jerry Mofokeng - Heist

    Trevor Gumbi - Sober Companion

    Best Actress - TV Drama

    Tiffany Barbuzano - Sober Companion

    Brenda Ngxoli - Hustle

    Linda Sokhulu - Sokhulu and Partners

    Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

    Chris van Niekerk - Die Boekklub

    Tumisho Masha - Saints and Sinners

    Warren Masemola - Heist

    Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

    Jana Cilliers - Die Boekklub

    Tina Jaxa - Isikizi

    Samela Tyelbooi - It's Complicated

    Best TV Comedy

    Puppet Nation ZANews

    Hotel

    Those Who Can't

    Best Actress - TV Comedy

    Sola Nombona

    Hannah Barnard

    Chantal Herman

    Best Actor - TV Comedy

    James Borthwick

    Kagiso Lediga

    Grant Swanby

    Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

    Sylvaine Strike

    Kate Normington

    Robyn Scott

    Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

    Deon Lotz

    Graham Wier

    Reabetswe Rangaka

    Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy

    Hotel

    Puppet Nation ZANews

    Those Who Can't

    Best Talk Show Host

    Anele Mdoda - Real Talk with Anele

    Bonnie Mbuli - Afternoon Express

    Karen Zoid - Republiek van Zoid Afrika

    Best Factual Education Programme

    Diamond River Hunters

    Now or Never

    Ocean Adventurer

    Best Current Affairs Actuality Programme

    Carte Blanche

    Saving Microbabies

    Spieners

    Best Magazine Show

    50/50

    All Access Mzansi

    The Man Cave

    Best Variety Show

    Expresso

    Jou Ma se Chef

    Sarah Graham Food Safari

    Best Talk Show

    Real Talk with Anele

    Republiek van Zoid Afrika

    The Chatroom

    Best International Format Show

    Clash of the Choirs SA

    The Great South African Bake Off

    The Voice SA

    Best TV Presenter

    Tumi Morake

    Sivuyile Ngesi

    Bob Mabena

    Katlego Maboe

    Chanley Wong

    Laurian Nortje

    Lawrence Maleka

    Thembisa Mdoda

    Masechaba Ndlovu

    Best Reality Show

    The Ultimate Braai Master

    Vrydag4uur

    Weg!Aftepaaie, Namibie

    Best Game Show

    Musiek Roulette

    Noot vir Noot

    Point of Order

    Best Music Show

    Coke Studio

    Jam Sandwich

    Xperia Mashlab

    Best Youth Programme

    100% Youth

    Craz-e Sistahood

    MTV Base meets Bill Gates

    Best Children's Programme

    Challenge SOS

    Disney Cookout

    Silly Seasons - Piece of Cake

    Best Wildlife Programme

    Africa's Trees of Life - Camelthorn Tree

    Brothers in Blood: The Lions of the Sabi Sand

    Soul of the Elephant

    Best Made for TV Movie

    Skorokoro

    Die Geur van Appelkose

    Stick-Up

    FILM

    Best Actor - Feature Film

    Deon Lotz, Dis Koue Kos, Skat

    Dan Jaques Mouton, Noem My Skollie

    Garion Dowds, Shepherds and Butchers

    Best Actress - Feature Film

    Anel Alexander - Sink

    Shoki Mokgape - Sink

    Christia Visser - Tess

    Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

    Grant Swanby - Modder en Bloed

    Abdurahgmaan Adams - Noem My Skollie

    Deon Lotz - Shepherds and Butchers

    Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

    Hlubi Mboya - Dora's Peace

    Leleti Khumalo - Free State

    Renate Stuurman - Happiness is a Four Letter Word

    Best Documentary Feature

    Alison

    Doc-U-Mentally

    Nobody's Died Laughing

    Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature

    Alison

    Doc-U-Mentally

    Nobody's Died Laughing

    Best Documentary Short

    Cape Town Carnival 2016 - Street LIfe

    South African Heroes - Theresa Gwala

    The Silent Form

    Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Short

    I Walk Alone

    Six to Six

    The Silent Form

    Best Student Film

    Arid

    Finding Freedom

    The Locket

    Best Short Film

    Konneksies

    The Suit

    Vryslag

    Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film

    Jim Petrak, Modder en Bloed

    Ivan Millborrow, Shepherds and Butchers

    Barry Donnelly, Sink

    Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film

    Nerine Pienaar & Jolandi Pienaar, Dora's Peace

    Emma Moss, Noem My Skollie

    Diana Cilliers, Shepherds and Butchers

    Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film

    Diane Allen, Happiness is a Four Letter Word

    Gale Shepherd, Noem My Skollie

    Marli Kruger & Talli Patcher, Shepherds and Butchers

