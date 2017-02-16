Keeping It Real Scores Anele Mdoda A SAFTA Nomination

We're well into the swing of the annual international award show season and our local stars are set to shine just as brightly here at home. The 2017 Metro FM Music Awards is coming up in Durban on 25 February 2017 and the announcement of the nominees of the 2017 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was made this morning.
At a breakfast on Thursday in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) made the announcement of the 258 nominees in 89 categories. With the theme "SA has got it, let's celebrate it" event host, actress Nambitha Mpumlwana, named the 2017 SAFTAs nominees from over 400 production companies.
Our MC @NAMBITHA #SAFTAs11 Nominee Media Announcement. pic.twitter.com/I81HdtK1Ah— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 16, 2017
South African stage, film and television legend Dr John Kani is one of the judges on the 2017 SAFTAs judging panel and spoke at today's panel discussion at the event.
Dr John Kani is one of the Overall Chairperson Judges of #SAFTAs11 pic.twitter.com/Rmv2BphEcu— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 16, 2017
"We must not lose sight, making movies is a business" - SAFTA's Overall Judging Chairperson, Dr John Kani #SAFTAs11 Panel Discussion— SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 16, 2017
The ceremony will be held in Sun City from 16 to 18 March 2017 and nominees include Anele Mdoda and Bonnie Mbuli for Best Talk Show Host and Dan Jaques Mouton for his film "Noem My Skollie". We hope to see a red carpet full of local design -- SA's got it and we should definitely be celebrating it!
Here is a shortened list of this year's nominees:
TELEVISION
Best TV Soap/Telenovela
High Rollers
Isibaya
The Road
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela
High Rollers
Isibaya
The Road
Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Anthony Coleman - High Rollers
Justin Strydom - High Rollers
Siyabonga Thwala – Isibaya
Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Tina Jaxa - Gold Diggers
Clementine Mosimane - Gold Diggers
Masasa Mbangeni - Scandal!
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Mandla Gaduka - Ashes to Ashes
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Maggie Benedict - Ashes to Ashes
Nandi Nyembe - Ashes to Ashes
Linda Sebezo - Sharon Dlamini
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap/Telenovela
High Rollers
Isibaya
Uzalo
Most Popular TV Soap
Isibaya
Zabalaza
The Road
Gold Digger
Isidingo
Generations, The Legacy
Uzalo
Ashes to Ashes
Rhythm City
Suidooster
Getroud met Rugby - Die Sepie
Ring of Lies
Greed and Desire
Binnelanders
High Rollers
7de Laan
Scandal!
Best TV Drama
Bloedbroers
Heist
Sober Companion
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
Bloedbroers
Heist
Sober Companion
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama
Die Boekklub
Fluitens
JAB
Best Actor - TV Drama
Neels van Jaarsveld - Bloedbroers
Jerry Mofokeng - Heist
Trevor Gumbi - Sober Companion
Best Actress - TV Drama
Tiffany Barbuzano - Sober Companion
Brenda Ngxoli - Hustle
Linda Sokhulu - Sokhulu and Partners
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
Chris van Niekerk - Die Boekklub
Tumisho Masha - Saints and Sinners
Warren Masemola - Heist
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jana Cilliers - Die Boekklub
Tina Jaxa - Isikizi
Samela Tyelbooi - It's Complicated
Best TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZANews
Hotel
Those Who Can't
Best Actress - TV Comedy
Sola Nombona
Hannah Barnard
Chantal Herman
Best Actor - TV Comedy
James Borthwick
Kagiso Lediga
Grant Swanby
Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Sylvaine Strike
Kate Normington
Robyn Scott
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Deon Lotz
Graham Wier
Reabetswe Rangaka
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy
Hotel
Puppet Nation ZANews
Those Who Can't
Best Talk Show Host
Anele Mdoda - Real Talk with Anele
Bonnie Mbuli - Afternoon Express
Karen Zoid - Republiek van Zoid Afrika
Best Factual Education Programme
Diamond River Hunters
Now or Never
Ocean Adventurer
Best Current Affairs Actuality Programme
Carte Blanche
Saving Microbabies
Spieners
Best Magazine Show
50/50
All Access Mzansi
The Man Cave
Best Variety Show
Expresso
Jou Ma se Chef
Sarah Graham Food Safari
Best Talk Show
Real Talk with Anele
Republiek van Zoid Afrika
The Chatroom
Best International Format Show
Clash of the Choirs SA
The Great South African Bake Off
The Voice SA
Best TV Presenter
Tumi Morake
Sivuyile Ngesi
Bob Mabena
Katlego Maboe
Chanley Wong
Laurian Nortje
Lawrence Maleka
Thembisa Mdoda
Masechaba Ndlovu
Best Reality Show
The Ultimate Braai Master
Vrydag4uur
Weg!Aftepaaie, Namibie
Best Game Show
Musiek Roulette
Noot vir Noot
Point of Order
Best Music Show
Coke Studio
Jam Sandwich
Xperia Mashlab
Best Youth Programme
100% Youth
Craz-e Sistahood
MTV Base meets Bill Gates
Best Children's Programme
Challenge SOS
Disney Cookout
Silly Seasons - Piece of Cake
Best Wildlife Programme
Africa's Trees of Life - Camelthorn Tree
Brothers in Blood: The Lions of the Sabi Sand
Soul of the Elephant
Best Made for TV Movie
Skorokoro
Die Geur van Appelkose
Stick-Up
FILM
Best Actor - Feature Film
Deon Lotz, Dis Koue Kos, Skat
Dan Jaques Mouton, Noem My Skollie
Garion Dowds, Shepherds and Butchers
Best Actress - Feature Film
Anel Alexander - Sink
Shoki Mokgape - Sink
Christia Visser - Tess
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Grant Swanby - Modder en Bloed
Abdurahgmaan Adams - Noem My Skollie
Deon Lotz - Shepherds and Butchers
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Hlubi Mboya - Dora's Peace
Leleti Khumalo - Free State
Renate Stuurman - Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Best Documentary Feature
Alison
Doc-U-Mentally
Nobody's Died Laughing
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature
Alison
Doc-U-Mentally
Nobody's Died Laughing
Best Documentary Short
Cape Town Carnival 2016 - Street LIfe
South African Heroes - Theresa Gwala
The Silent Form
Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Short
I Walk Alone
Six to Six
The Silent Form
Best Student Film
Arid
Finding Freedom
The Locket
Best Short Film
Konneksies
The Suit
Vryslag
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film
Jim Petrak, Modder en Bloed
Ivan Millborrow, Shepherds and Butchers
Barry Donnelly, Sink
Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film
Nerine Pienaar & Jolandi Pienaar, Dora's Peace
Emma Moss, Noem My Skollie
Diana Cilliers, Shepherds and Butchers
Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film
Diane Allen, Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Gale Shepherd, Noem My Skollie
Marli Kruger & Talli Patcher, Shepherds and Butchers