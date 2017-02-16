Keeping It Real Scores Anele Mdoda A SAFTA Nomination

We're well into the swing of the annual international award show season and our local stars are set to shine just as brightly here at home. The 2017 Metro FM Music Awards is coming up in Durban on 25 February 2017 and the announcement of the nominees of the 2017 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) was made this morning.

At a breakfast on Thursday in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) made the announcement of the 258 nominees in 89 categories. With the theme "SA has got it, let's celebrate it" event host, actress Nambitha Mpumlwana, named the 2017 SAFTAs nominees from over 400 production companies.

South African stage, film and television legend Dr John Kani is one of the judges on the 2017 SAFTAs judging panel and spoke at today's panel discussion at the event.

Dr John Kani is one of the Overall Chairperson Judges of #SAFTAs11 pic.twitter.com/Rmv2BphEcu — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 16, 2017

"We must not lose sight, making movies is a business" - SAFTA's Overall Judging Chairperson, Dr John Kani #SAFTAs11 Panel Discussion — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) February 16, 2017

The ceremony will be held in Sun City from 16 to 18 March 2017 and nominees include Anele Mdoda and Bonnie Mbuli for Best Talk Show Host and Dan Jaques Mouton for his film "Noem My Skollie". We hope to see a red carpet full of local design -- SA's got it and we should definitely be celebrating it!

Here is a shortened list of this year's nominees:

TELEVISION

Best TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers

Isibaya

The Road

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers

Isibaya

The Road

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Anthony Coleman - High Rollers

Justin Strydom - High Rollers

Siyabonga Thwala – Isibaya

Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Tina Jaxa - Gold Diggers

Clementine Mosimane - Gold Diggers

Masasa Mbangeni - Scandal!

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Mandla Gaduka - Ashes to Ashes

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Maggie Benedict - Ashes to Ashes

Nandi Nyembe - Ashes to Ashes

Linda Sebezo - Sharon Dlamini

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers

Isibaya

Uzalo

Most Popular TV Soap

Isibaya

Zabalaza

The Road

Gold Digger

Isidingo

Generations, The Legacy

Uzalo

Ashes to Ashes

Rhythm City

Suidooster

Getroud met Rugby - Die Sepie

Ring of Lies

Greed and Desire

Binnelanders

High Rollers

7de Laan

Scandal!

Best TV Drama

Bloedbroers

Heist

Sober Companion

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama

Bloedbroers

Heist

Sober Companion

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama

Die Boekklub

Fluitens

JAB

Best Actor - TV Drama

Neels van Jaarsveld - Bloedbroers

Jerry Mofokeng - Heist

Trevor Gumbi - Sober Companion

Best Actress - TV Drama

Tiffany Barbuzano - Sober Companion

Brenda Ngxoli - Hustle

Linda Sokhulu - Sokhulu and Partners

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

Chris van Niekerk - Die Boekklub

Tumisho Masha - Saints and Sinners

Warren Masemola - Heist

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jana Cilliers - Die Boekklub

Tina Jaxa - Isikizi

Samela Tyelbooi - It's Complicated

Best TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZANews

Hotel

Those Who Can't

Best Actress - TV Comedy

Sola Nombona

Hannah Barnard

Chantal Herman

Best Actor - TV Comedy

James Borthwick

Kagiso Lediga

Grant Swanby

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Sylvaine Strike

Kate Normington

Robyn Scott

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Deon Lotz

Graham Wier

Reabetswe Rangaka

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy

Hotel

Puppet Nation ZANews

Those Who Can't

Best Talk Show Host

Anele Mdoda - Real Talk with Anele

Bonnie Mbuli - Afternoon Express

Karen Zoid - Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Best Factual Education Programme

Diamond River Hunters

Now or Never

Ocean Adventurer

Best Current Affairs Actuality Programme

Carte Blanche

Saving Microbabies

Spieners

Best Magazine Show

50/50

All Access Mzansi

The Man Cave

Best Variety Show

Expresso

Jou Ma se Chef

Sarah Graham Food Safari

Best Talk Show

Real Talk with Anele

Republiek van Zoid Afrika

The Chatroom

Best International Format Show

Clash of the Choirs SA

The Great South African Bake Off

The Voice SA

Best TV Presenter

Tumi Morake

Sivuyile Ngesi

Bob Mabena

Katlego Maboe

Chanley Wong

Laurian Nortje

Lawrence Maleka

Thembisa Mdoda

Masechaba Ndlovu

Best Reality Show

The Ultimate Braai Master

Vrydag4uur

Weg!Aftepaaie, Namibie

Best Game Show

Musiek Roulette

Noot vir Noot

Point of Order

Best Music Show

Coke Studio

Jam Sandwich

Xperia Mashlab

Best Youth Programme

100% Youth

Craz-e Sistahood

MTV Base meets Bill Gates

Best Children's Programme

Challenge SOS

Disney Cookout

Silly Seasons - Piece of Cake

Best Wildlife Programme

Africa's Trees of Life - Camelthorn Tree

Brothers in Blood: The Lions of the Sabi Sand

Soul of the Elephant

Best Made for TV Movie

Skorokoro

Die Geur van Appelkose

Stick-Up

FILM

Best Actor - Feature Film

Deon Lotz, Dis Koue Kos, Skat

Dan Jaques Mouton, Noem My Skollie

Garion Dowds, Shepherds and Butchers

Best Actress - Feature Film

Anel Alexander - Sink

Shoki Mokgape - Sink

Christia Visser - Tess

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Grant Swanby - Modder en Bloed

Abdurahgmaan Adams - Noem My Skollie

Deon Lotz - Shepherds and Butchers

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

Hlubi Mboya - Dora's Peace

Leleti Khumalo - Free State

Renate Stuurman - Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Best Documentary Feature

Alison

Doc-U-Mentally

Nobody's Died Laughing

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Feature

Alison

Doc-U-Mentally

Nobody's Died Laughing

Best Documentary Short

Cape Town Carnival 2016 - Street LIfe

South African Heroes - Theresa Gwala

The Silent Form

Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Short

I Walk Alone

Six to Six

The Silent Form

Best Student Film

Arid

Finding Freedom

The Locket

Best Short Film

Konneksies

The Suit

Vryslag

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film

Jim Petrak, Modder en Bloed

Ivan Millborrow, Shepherds and Butchers

Barry Donnelly, Sink

Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film

Nerine Pienaar & Jolandi Pienaar, Dora's Peace

Emma Moss, Noem My Skollie

Diana Cilliers, Shepherds and Butchers

Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling - Feature Film

Diane Allen, Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Gale Shepherd, Noem My Skollie

Marli Kruger & Talli Patcher, Shepherds and Butchers