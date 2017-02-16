PICS: SA Celebs Have Their Passports In Hand And Their Sights Set On World Domination

It's difficult to keep track of our local celebs these days as they juggle lives between home and international destinations. Pearl Thusi and Trevor Noah have already settled in to life in New York City and now, the likes of Black Coffee and Khuli Chana are headed off to distant shores.

DJ/producer extraordinaire Black Coffee -- who wrapped up a successful residency at Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town over the December holidays -- has announced he will be calling Ibiza home for a few months. He will be at Hi Ibiza nightclub every Saturday from June till September, his first ever residency on the party island.

Ladies and Gentlemen! I'm proud to officially announce my Ibiza residency debut at @hiibizaofficial. Every Saturday from June till September. Ibiza Summers will never be the same!! Info & ticket link in my bio. A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:14am PST

After joining South African sports channel Supersport in January 2017, actress and presenter Minnie Dlamini is off to New Orleans to cover the NBA All Star Weekend taking place from 17 to 19 February. All Star Weekend takes place in the middle of the NBA season and features a festival of entertainment for the weekend, culminating in the All Star Game on Sunday 19 February.

According to the All Star Weekend website, this year's festival has been moved to New Orleans as a result of the North Carolina Transgender bathroom law and will take place during Mardi Gras. It seems Dlamini, who recently returned from Gabon where she was covering the 2017 African Cup Of Nations tournament, is in for a massive party.

I'm off with my Valentines slippers ✈️I love what I do with all of me ❤ @thomasmlambo see you soon #NBAAllStarWeekend 🏀🇺🇸@NBA_Africa pic.twitter.com/b8LV6p9hTY — Minenhle Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, our very own Olympic-record-breaking bae Wayde van Niekerk jetted off to Monaco for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards. Van Niekerk and his fiance, Chesney Campbell, rubbed shoulders with the biggest names in the sports world, dining alongside record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt. While there, he bumped into internet sensation and meme fave, Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökce). The two struck the Turkish chef's signature salt-sprinkling pose in a picture Van Niekerk captioned: "We all need some spice in our lives."

We all need some spice in our lives... 😂 #laureusawards A post shared by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Rapper Khuli Chana is on his way home after spending the weekend at the 2017 Grammy Awards. He's been a brand ambassador for Absolut vodka since 2015 and headed to the international music industry's biggest show with the alcohol brand. Chana represented South African fashion labels Simon And Mary, MaXhosa and Scorch on the Grammys red carpet.

S\O to @simonandmary hope u like how we styled the hat. Waiting patiently for the grammys to start...#GrammysAreAbsolut #BeAbsolut A post shared by Khuli Chana (@khulichana01) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Just a few weeks into 2017 it seems our local celebs are gearing up for a year of travel that will lock in their positions on the international stage.