This Is What Donald Trump And Jacob Zuma Spoke About On The Phone

US President Donald Trump and South African president Jacob Zuma spoke on the phone on Monday on ways to expand cooperation and trade between the countries, according to a brief statement by the White House.

"President Trump highlighted the strong bilateral trade ties between the two countries and expressed interest in identifying new, mutually beneficial opportunities for trade," the statement said.

Trump also "suggested" that South Africa should cooperate more with the US war on terror, though specifics were not given.

South Africa has maintained a cool attitude to the US approach to counter-terrorism, though the Spy Cables leak by al-Jazeera and The Guardian revealed that the South African spy agencies are cooperating a great deal with the Central Intelligence Agency, Mossad and MI6.

Also on Monday, before the Zuma call, Trump called Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. The White House released a brief statement on that call too, in which Trump supported the sale of aircraft to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

In that call, said the White House, they spoke of "the strong cooperation" between their countries. "The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide. President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram. President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums."