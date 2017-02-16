Want A South African Twist To Your Stir Fry? Try Adding Morogo.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Stir-fried morogo recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

Ingredients:

40ml sunflower oil

1 onion, halved and sliced

2 sticks celery, sliced

125g mushrooms, sliced

1-2 bunches morogo or use spinach, thinly sliced

10ml mixed seeds (sunflower, sesame, pumpkin)

Instructions:

1 Heat the sunflower oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

2 Add the celery and fry for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and fry for a further minute. Add the morogo and continue to stir-fry until the leaves have wilted and are cooked through.

3 Add the seeds and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve with pap, noodles or as a side dish with meat and rice.