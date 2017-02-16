WATCH: Get Ready For The Weekend With DJ Milkshake's Latest Video

DJ Milkshake is the king of dance floors in South Africa, keeping club crowds on their feet until the early hours of the morning and has collaborated with the best in the South African entertainment industry. Following his 2016 track with Da L.E.S and Kid X, "Bank Roll", DJ Milkshake released "Savage" in October 2016, featuring Da L.E.S, Maggz and Nadia Nakai. Just a few weeks ago, the DJ and producer released behind-the-scenes images from the video shoot and it has finally dropped!

#SAVAGE BTS 🎥 A post shared by Milkshake (@djmilkshake) on Dec 6, 2016 at 4:42am PST

The song is bound to become a hit, much like his 2014 track "My Own" featuring Anatii and Cassper Nyovest. With verses by the north god Da L.E.S, the first lady of hip hop under Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree record label Nadia Nakai; and former Cashtime rapper Maggz, the video is set in a "Mad Max"-style desert landscape. The dystopia, which comes complete with burning cars and windswept models, looks like the set for a Yeezy (Kanye West's fashion label) collection shoot.

It's catchy and will no doubt be in high circulation. Though, Nadia Nakai twerking on a throne in the desert probably isn't going to hurt the number of views this video is going to get either.

Watch the video for "Savage" here: