    • ENTERTAINMENT

    AKA Is Not Backtracking On Splitting With Bonang This Time And It's A Little Upsetting

    Seriously guys, what gives?

    18/02/2017 00:46 SAST | Updated 38 minutes ago
    BlaQ Smith, Instagram

    Uh oh.

    Trouble in paradise alert, everyone. A.K.A has announced, in typically dramatic fashion, that he and our very own Queen B are no more.

    In a series of tweets on Friday evening the rapper said that the two had split, while television personality Bonang Matheba's social media feed stayed silent.

    Well, that's one way to get started.

    Sober enough, if shocking.

    Woah! Well that was... illuminating.

    As if it wasn't enough for South Africans to learn late on Friday that former Eskom boss Brian Molefe may be our next finance minister, we have to contend with this new shock to the system.

    It's not the first time the two have experienced drama. This is the second time that the hot-headed artist has tweeted that the couple have called it quits, our sister site Channel 24 reported. He tweeted last year that they have split, but deleted the post a couple of minutes later, saying that they had a fight and are back together.

    Only this time, he's left the post up for a good few hours with no signs of backtracking by the end of the day.

    Of course, there is the possibility that this may all be an elaborate publicity stunt.

    Either way it's all a bit much. She's met his family. He bought her a $3000 Gucci handbag. Three Thousand Dollars, in case your eyes glazed over that amount. They went to Thailand together for a much Instagrammed holiday. She even let him lick her face that one time.

    And just five days ago Bonang posted this gem.

    ❤ Lassssnaaaaa' 📸 @blaq_smith

    A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    Sigh. Whatever happens, we'll always have BlaQ Smith's photography to look back on.

