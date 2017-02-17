Brian Molefe Becomes An MP, Next Stop Finance Minister?

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will become a member of parliament.

City Press reporter Andi Makinani tweeted that Molefe will be sworn in as an MP.

Molefe attracted controversy when he was implicated in the Public Protector's State of Capture report for links to the Gupta family, known to be close to President Jacob Zuma.

Parliament on Friday confirmed that Molefe was nominated to fill a vacancy on the North West list, Parliament said.

Presiding officers will determine when he would be sworn in as a MP, the institution said.

Molefe quit the power utility after a damning report on state capture was released by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

According to the Sunday Times, Molefe could soon be sworn in as a Member of Parliament, in what is said to be a plan to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and replace him with Molefe.

The newspaper says President Jacob Zuma is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet to make way for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is seen as one of the front-runners to succeed the president at the elective conference.

News 24