It Might Sound Crazy, But *NSYNC Is Reuniting And It Ain't No Lie

The music group 'NSync arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 6, 2001. From left to right are: Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone. REUTERS/Peter Morgan PP05050057 JP

This news is tearin' up our hearts.

Lance Bass revealed to Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause that the members of *NSYNC are planning a special music release to coincide with an upcoming album anniversary, along with a reunion appearance.

"We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 'Home for Christmas'] album," he told ET. "And then we're going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point."

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

Bass elaborated that the crew still has to decide on a date.

"We're terrible at planning things ... We're five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time," he said. "It'll be fun to see everybody again."

Reuters Photographer / Reuters

We can't wait to see Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez all together again. 2017 is lookin' up.