All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Lekker Vetkoek En Mince, yum yum!

    Traditional VetKoek and Mince...

    17/02/2017 14:31 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Curry mince vetkoek recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 40 minutes

    Ingredients:

    30ml sunflower oil

    500g lean beef mince

    2 cloves crushed garlic

    10ml grated fresh ginger

    10ml each ground coriander and cumin

    30ml curry powder

    1 can chopped tomatoes with onion and chilli

    2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed

    100ml frozen peas

    100ml chutney

    50ml chopped fresh coriander

    6 vetkoek, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the mince and cook until browned. Add the garlic, ginger and spices and stir well.

    2. Add the tomatoes. Cover with a lid and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the potatoes and simmer, covered, for a further 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

    3. Add the peas, chutney and coriander and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste. Serve spooned into the vetkoek.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video