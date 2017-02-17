Lekker Vetkoek En Mince, yum yum!

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Curry mince vetkoek recipe
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
30ml sunflower oil
500g lean beef mince
2 cloves crushed garlic
10ml grated fresh ginger
10ml each ground coriander and cumin
30ml curry powder
1 can chopped tomatoes with onion and chilli
2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed
100ml frozen peas
100ml chutney
50ml chopped fresh coriander
6 vetkoek, to serve
Instructions:
1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the mince and cook until browned. Add the garlic, ginger and spices and stir well.
2. Add the tomatoes. Cover with a lid and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the potatoes and simmer, covered, for a further 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
3. Add the peas, chutney and coriander and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste. Serve spooned into the vetkoek.