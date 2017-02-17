Lekker Vetkoek En Mince, yum yum!

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Curry mince vetkoek recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

30ml sunflower oil

500g lean beef mince

2 cloves crushed garlic

10ml grated fresh ginger

10ml each ground coriander and cumin

30ml curry powder

1 can chopped tomatoes with onion and chilli

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed

100ml frozen peas

100ml chutney

50ml chopped fresh coriander

6 vetkoek, to serve

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the mince and cook until browned. Add the garlic, ginger and spices and stir well.

2. Add the tomatoes. Cover with a lid and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the potatoes and simmer, covered, for a further 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

3. Add the peas, chutney and coriander and cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste. Serve spooned into the vetkoek.