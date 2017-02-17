Meet The South African Celebs Who Would Slay At Coachella

Solange and Beyoncé dancing on stage. Every single "boho chic" trend of the last decade. Flower crowns. Flash tattoos. Crochet crop tops. All these moments happened at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Set in the Indio Valley, California, the fest has always attracted A-list celebs and spawned A-list fashion trends. And, given that the beautiful and bold-named all flock to the two-weekend fest, who would you call on to represent South Africa and make a splash?

We talked to some celebs and celeb-watchers to get their take:

Thula Sindi, fashion designer

I think Thandiswa Mazwai is very Coachella. Not only as a musician of boundless talent and global appeal, but also for her eclectic fashion taste and eye-catching aesthetic. She's not skinny, but she always pushes fashion boundaries. Thandiswa performed her new album in custom-made Black Coffee -- when will your fave? Her recent magazine cover was also a great representation of her unique style, which is evolving, but always very Thandiswa a.k.a Red.

Sizwe Dhlomo, radio and TV personality

From a performance perspective, it has to be Black Motion. The duo's showmanship represents Coachella so well and they always deliver. To me, it's a perfect fit. If you look at the Coachella stage, their whole set up suits it so well. They're not just DJs, they have the percussion going, there's always something exciting to see during their performances. They remind me of Goldfish, their sets are always wonderful and entertaining.

Riky Rick

Sylvester Chauke, DNA Brand Architects founder

It's such a close call, but someone who I think would add an awesome vibe in Coachella is the quintessential leader of cool, Mr Thand'Ikotini himself, Boss Zonke – Riky Rick.... Not only is he on top of his game right now, I also think he has a very fresh opinion and the kind of image that holds internationally. He is edgy, he has a lot of fun but is also quite focused and damn cool to hang with. His music and fashion appeal connects beyond our borders and could add a super fresh energy to the international mix.

Zanele Khumalo, fashion expert

Manthe Ribane would represent South Africa so well at Coachella -- for music, fashion and art. Nothing about Manthe is mainstream. She has always been an individual. She designs and makes her own clothes, so you'll never see her in the latest must-have trends. She sets her own rules. If everyone is wearing flower crowns, she'll use her hair to create an art piece, if people are covered in gold tattoos, she'll paint her skin with her art. I just think that because she's an artist, she's always pushing boundaries, which makes her interesting to watch. She's so good at turning fashion into art and art into fashion.

Trevor Stuurman

Lelo Boyana, Just Curious and Chica founder

When I think about a South African who can represent us at Coachella, there's only one name -- Trevor Stuurman. He will definitely stand out, and not blend in. I think his take on fashion is unique and there's always something different to pique your interest. I also think about Sunshine Shibambo and Lerato Sengadi -- bohemian besties who always have fun together and will fit in with the fun festival crowd. They make friends everywhere they go.

You could be jetting off to the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival! Stand a chance to win your Coachella tickets with Liberado. Click here for more. #BeLiberado #BeCoachella.