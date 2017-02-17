"My Fist Is Bigger Than His Head" — UFC King Conor McGregor Really Doesn't Think Much Of Floyd Mayweather

Ever since Conor McGregor owned The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UCF) world, quite a few people have been panting heavily at the thought of a Floyd Mayweather / McGregor bout. For UFC, it would undoubtedly be the biggest money spinner event in its history. For boxing, it might just be the last hope for a sport that has been eclipsed by its newer, more brutal clone. McGregor knows this.

In his interview with GQ, he dives straight into the kind of trash talk that is usually preceded by a lot of signatures and that cheesy death stare that opponents have to do.

GQ asks him how he'd be competitive in boxing, given that Mayweather has been doing it for 40 years:

Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's great. Except you use the term "fighting" differently, because he's not been fighting for 40 years. He's been boxing for 40 years. There's a big difference between boxing and fighting. Boxing is limited fighting with a specific rule set. Fighting is true, where you can do anything.

But we're talking about his rule set, right?

Yeah, of course we are. We're talking about boxing. That's it. But again, age waits for no man. He's 40 years of age. He's a little...he's got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I'm stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it's gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.

So Mayweather is the guy he really wants?

I mean, that's the one that everyone wants, that's the one that makes the most sense. But I've no problem going and slapping the head off one of his opponents that he couldn't finish. All he does is decisions. He can never stop them. So all I have to do is pick some schmuck out that he only could decision, bounce the left hand off his dome, sleep him, and then there you go: It's already done.

Whew. Well, if that doesn't get Mayweather into the ring, what else could? ($300 million, probably.)