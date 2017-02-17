Stop Buying Canned Chakalaka. Here's How To Make It At Home.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Home-made chakalaka recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

Ingredients:

45ml sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

5ml grated fresh ginger

1 chilli, chopped

15-20ml curry masala

2 large carrots, peeled and grated

4 large tomatoes, grated

½ green pepper, seeded and cubed

1 small can baked beans in tomato sauce

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil and fry the onion over a medium to low heat for 5 minutes until soft.

2. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and curry masala and cook for 3 minutes.

3. Add the carrots, tomatoes and green pepper and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add the beans and simmer for a further 5 minutes. Serve as a relish or sauce with cooked meat or pap.