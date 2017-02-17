All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Think Salads Are Boring? Try This.

    Spinanch leaves and beetroot to keep you going.

    17/02/2017 14:16 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Spinach and beetroot salad recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 5 minutes

    Ingredients:

    100ml olive oil

    1 clove garlic

    4 slices white bread, cut into small cubes

    juice of 1 lemon

    1 packet baby spinach leaves

    500ml ready cooked beetroot, peeled and cut into wedges

    100ml feta cheese

    Instructions:

    1. Heat 60ml oil in a frying pan. Add the garlic and stir. Add the bread cubes. Stir over a medium heat for about 3 minutes until golden. Season to taste and remove from the heat.

    2. Whisk the lemon juice and remaining oil together and pour over the baby spinach leaves. Toss well to coat.

    3. Place the spinach on a platter. Add the beetroot, cheese and toasted bread cubes and serve immediately.

