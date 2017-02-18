OK, AKA And Bonang Are Back On Again

After just a few hours, it seems AKA and Bonang Matheba and back together. AKA sent two tweets out on Saturday afternoon apologising to Matheba.

I love you 💜 @bonang_m ... I'm just a bit crazy & intense .... I'm sorry baby. We good. 🙏🏽 — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2017

Ya so what. Couples fight. Get over it. Life goes on. 💜 — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2017

In a series of tweets on Friday evening the rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, said that the two had split. Television personality Matheba's social media feed stayed silent, and still has no posts about him or the break up and subsequent reconciliation.

At my fucking LIMIT for bullshit. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 17, 2017

Sad to announce that myself & @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys. 🙏🏽 — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 17, 2017

Guys, Don't ever love a woman more than she loves you. 💔 February 17, 2017

It's not the first time the two have experienced drama. This is the second time that the hot-headed artist has tweeted that the couple have called it quits, our sister site Channel 24 reported. He tweeted last year that they have split, but deleted the post a couple of minutes later, saying that they had a fight and are back together.

Only this time, he left the post up for a good few hours with no signs of backtracking by the end of the day.

Of course, there is the possibility that it may all have been an elaborate publicity stunt.

Matheba's met AKA's family. He bought her a $3000 Gucci handbag. Three Thousand Dollars, in case your eyes glazed over that amount. They went to Thailand together for a much Instagrammed holiday. She even let him lick her face that one time.

And just five days ago Bonang posted this gem.

❤ Lassssnaaaaa' 📸 @blaq_smith A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:37am PST

