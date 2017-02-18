All Sections
    Shona Ferguson Demands Same Treatment As White Counterparts

    18/02/2017 14:17 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images
    Shona owns Ferguson Films with his wife, actress Connie Ferguson.

    Film and TV producer Shona Ferguson let it all out on Twitter on Friday and revealed the lack of respect he receives as a black producer.

    Shona owns Ferguson Films with his wife, actress Connie Ferguson. Their company has produced some of the country's popular TV shows such as Rockville and The Queen.

    In a stream of tweets Shona revealed how it wasn't easy being a black producer and usually the source of the disrespect is from the people he gives jobs to.

    He went on to mention that white producers are not treated the same.

    Some of his followers wondered what had set him off:

    Shona acknowledged that it came with the territory and he wasn't complaining and at the end of the day it was about the work he is quite passionate about.

    He finished off with a warning for some industry folk.

