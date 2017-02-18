Shona Ferguson Demands Same Treatment As White Counterparts

Film and TV producer Shona Ferguson let it all out on Twitter on Friday and revealed the lack of respect he receives as a black producer.

Shona owns Ferguson Films with his wife, actress Connie Ferguson. Their company has produced some of the country's popular TV shows such as Rockville and The Queen.

In a stream of tweets Shona revealed how it wasn't easy being a black producer and usually the source of the disrespect is from the people he gives jobs to.

Don't focus on the flash & think it's been an easy ride. In fact it gets harder everyday. Being a BLACK PRODUCER is not easy. — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017

You are disrespected and ill treated for doing good, creating jobs & giving people opportunities to do what they love & earn a living... February 17, 2017 You work hard to contribute to the industry & grow it but it's the very people that you give these opportunities to that spit in your face.. — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017

He went on to mention that white producers are not treated the same.

White producers are never disrespected by black folks. It's sad that it's our brothers & sisters who wish you ill because u r doing well... — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017

Some of his followers wondered what had set him off:

@Shona_Ferguson Who has annoyed my uncle? Not amused. — Theresa Ntshutelang (@_Chedza) February 18, 2017

@Shona_Ferguson wuu what have they done to you? — Boni (@inobandras) February 18, 2017

Shona acknowledged that it came with the territory and he wasn't complaining and at the end of the day it was about the work he is quite passionate about.

I'm not complaining, it's part of the business. If I wasn't passionate about what I do I wouldn't do it... — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017

It's about the work. @Connie_Ferguson & I, through @FERGUSON_FILMS have been delivering A+ coz we work hard. We ❤️ & appreciate what we do.. — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017

He finished off with a warning for some industry folk.

This is a very small industry. Be careful how you treat people & how you behave. When u are out of work tomorrow just know it's all on YOU.. — UNCLE SHO (@Shona_Ferguson) February 17, 2017